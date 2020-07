9131 W Monte Vista Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 BEDROOM HOME IN BUENAVIDA - FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET. SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SPLIT FLOORPLAN HOME WITH LARGE GREAT ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH FRIDGE, STOVE AND DISHWASHER AND BREAKFAST BAR. INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH WASHER/DRYER. MASTER SUITE HAS BAY WINDOW AND DUAL SINKS AND SEPARATE WALK IN SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB. PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO. EASY CARE DESERT LANDSCAPING IN FRONT. 2 CAR GARAGE. PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL, NO LARGE OR RESTRICTED BREEDS ALLOWED. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES AND CARES FOR LANDSCAPING. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 2.3% RENTAL TAX MONTHLY. TENANT MUST SHOW PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE AT MOVE IN.



(RLNE5779748)