Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

9033 W ELM Street

9033 West Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

9033 West Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Home Sweet Home! This is it! 2 bed/2 bath single level, single story middle unit offers a great location! Unit boasts open tile floor plan with a large great room. Property has eat-in kitchen with skylight and area for a table. Refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry is inside unit. Double master bedrooms both with their own separate bathrooms and plenty of closet space. Courtyard style enclosed patio in front with separate patio exit off of bedroom that includes storage. Covered parking. Complex has a nice feel with lots of grass and mature trees. Community pool and spa. Great location close to the highway access, restaurants, shopping, sports complex and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9033 W ELM Street have any available units?
9033 W ELM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9033 W ELM Street have?
Some of 9033 W ELM Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9033 W ELM Street currently offering any rent specials?
9033 W ELM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9033 W ELM Street pet-friendly?
No, 9033 W ELM Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9033 W ELM Street offer parking?
Yes, 9033 W ELM Street offers parking.
Does 9033 W ELM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9033 W ELM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9033 W ELM Street have a pool?
Yes, 9033 W ELM Street has a pool.
Does 9033 W ELM Street have accessible units?
No, 9033 W ELM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9033 W ELM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9033 W ELM Street has units with dishwashers.

