9033 W ELM Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Home Sweet Home! This is it! 2 bed/2 bath single level, single story middle unit offers a great location! Unit boasts open tile floor plan with a large great room. Property has eat-in kitchen with skylight and area for a table. Refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry is inside unit. Double master bedrooms both with their own separate bathrooms and plenty of closet space. Courtyard style enclosed patio in front with separate patio exit off of bedroom that includes storage. Covered parking. Complex has a nice feel with lots of grass and mature trees. Community pool and spa. Great location close to the highway access, restaurants, shopping, sports complex and schools.