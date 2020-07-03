All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 24 2020 at 10:57 AM

9027 W Coolidge St

9027 West Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Location

9027 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This 3 bedroom and 2.75 bath features vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors along with tile.

Come tour your new home! Please apply at rentnexgen.com for showing.

Inquiries will not be accepted without an application. Submitting an application does not require payment. Please review all information provided regarding this rental property prior to submitting inquiries.

Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com

This home is not section 8.

Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9027 W Coolidge St have any available units?
9027 W Coolidge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9027 W Coolidge St currently offering any rent specials?
9027 W Coolidge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9027 W Coolidge St pet-friendly?
No, 9027 W Coolidge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9027 W Coolidge St offer parking?
No, 9027 W Coolidge St does not offer parking.
Does 9027 W Coolidge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9027 W Coolidge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9027 W Coolidge St have a pool?
No, 9027 W Coolidge St does not have a pool.
Does 9027 W Coolidge St have accessible units?
No, 9027 W Coolidge St does not have accessible units.
Does 9027 W Coolidge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9027 W Coolidge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9027 W Coolidge St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9027 W Coolidge St does not have units with air conditioning.

