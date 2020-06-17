901 W. Mission Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Fantastic 2 bd/1ba Patio Home in Phoenix - Nice clean patio home that has recently been updated including stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are located in the large two car garage and are included in the lease. Century Link internet also included in the lease! Great location with easy access to dining, shopping, schools, and much more.



A non-refundable cleaning fee of $250 and a one time $100 admin fee will be added to lease. Pets require lessor approval. One application required for each tenant over 18 whose income will contribute to rent. Contact Max at 480-907-9660 or Patrick at 480.512.1080 with questions.



(RLNE4816811)