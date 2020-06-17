All apartments in Phoenix
901 W. Mission Lane

901 West Mission Lane · No Longer Available
Location

901 West Mission Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 bd/1ba Patio Home in Phoenix - Nice clean patio home that has recently been updated including stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are located in the large two car garage and are included in the lease. Century Link internet also included in the lease! Great location with easy access to dining, shopping, schools, and much more.

A non-refundable cleaning fee of $250 and a one time $100 admin fee will be added to lease. Pets require lessor approval. One application required for each tenant over 18 whose income will contribute to rent. Contact Max at 480-907-9660 or Patrick at 480.512.1080 with questions.

(RLNE4816811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 W. Mission Lane have any available units?
901 W. Mission Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 W. Mission Lane have?
Some of 901 W. Mission Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 W. Mission Lane currently offering any rent specials?
901 W. Mission Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 W. Mission Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 W. Mission Lane is pet friendly.
Does 901 W. Mission Lane offer parking?
Yes, 901 W. Mission Lane offers parking.
Does 901 W. Mission Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 W. Mission Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 W. Mission Lane have a pool?
No, 901 W. Mission Lane does not have a pool.
Does 901 W. Mission Lane have accessible units?
No, 901 W. Mission Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 901 W. Mission Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 W. Mission Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
