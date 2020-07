Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Beautiful rental home is picture perfect and move in ready! Home has fresh paint throughout, tile has been professionally cleaned with new fans. Brand new gas stove and dishwasher. Granite countertops, new blinds, landscaping. This gorgeous home will not last!