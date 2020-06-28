8841-2 S. 48TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NICE 2BED, 1.5BATH TOWNHOUSE LOCATED NEAR GUADALUPE & 48TH ST - VERY NICE PATIO AND COURT YARD AREA, BEEHIVE FIREPLACE, POINTE SOUTH MOUNTAIN. NO SMOKING INSIDE TOWNHOME. TENANT TO BE MADE AWARE OF PARKING POLICY @ THE POINT SOUTH MOUNTAIN & AGREE TO COMPLY.



This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $75 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.



(RLNE3289990)