Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

8841-2 S. 48TH STREET

8841 S 48th St · No Longer Available
Location

8841 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE 2BED, 1.5BATH TOWNHOUSE LOCATED NEAR GUADALUPE & 48TH ST - VERY NICE PATIO AND COURT YARD AREA, BEEHIVE FIREPLACE, POINTE SOUTH MOUNTAIN. NO SMOKING INSIDE TOWNHOME. TENANT TO BE MADE AWARE OF PARKING POLICY @ THE POINT SOUTH MOUNTAIN & AGREE TO COMPLY.

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $75 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

(RLNE3289990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET have any available units?
8841-2 S. 48TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET have?
Some of 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8841-2 S. 48TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET offers parking.
Does 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET has a pool.
Does 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8841-2 S. 48TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
