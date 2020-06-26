All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:14 PM

8436 N 36TH Drive

8436 North 36th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8436 North 36th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Stardust Skies

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
pool
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, pool on a large lot, pool, guest house and covered patio and covered car port, in a secluded cul-de-sac wit a big back yard. The house is equipped with a brand new Trane air conditioner, dishwasher, microwave, stovetop, oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer. The house has tile and wood floors throughout, and ceiling fans and blinds in all rooms. Detached structure, which can serve as guest house, ''man cave,'' game room. Ample 2 storage areas in addition. Dogs are OK. No cats, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8436 N 36TH Drive have any available units?
8436 N 36TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8436 N 36TH Drive have?
Some of 8436 N 36TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8436 N 36TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8436 N 36TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8436 N 36TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8436 N 36TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8436 N 36TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8436 N 36TH Drive offers parking.
Does 8436 N 36TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8436 N 36TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8436 N 36TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8436 N 36TH Drive has a pool.
Does 8436 N 36TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 8436 N 36TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8436 N 36TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8436 N 36TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
