Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

825 N 3RD Avenue

825 North 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

825 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This wonderfully Historic 2 bed 1 bath home is in the heart of the Historic Roosevelt district. This home is very original to it's 1919 styling! As you approach the home through the gate and grassy yard onto the front porch, you then enter the home into the living room. The living room is highlighted by the many built ins, from the secretary to the bookshelves all framing a cozy fireplace. The hardwood floors compliment the entire home and are in great shape! The kitchen is charming with it's time period counter top and built ins, inc a new dishwasher. The bathroom with private water closet includes a claw foot tub!. This immaculate home is rarely available for lease. Newly painted and exterior renovated!. Live next to everything you love about Historic Roosevelt! Be sure to see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 N 3RD Avenue have any available units?
825 N 3RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 N 3RD Avenue have?
Some of 825 N 3RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 N 3RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
825 N 3RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 N 3RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 825 N 3RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 825 N 3RD Avenue offer parking?
No, 825 N 3RD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 825 N 3RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 N 3RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 N 3RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 825 N 3RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 825 N 3RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 825 N 3RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 825 N 3RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 N 3RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
