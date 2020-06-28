825 N 3RD Avenue

Amenities

This wonderfully Historic 2 bed 1 bath home is in the heart of the Historic Roosevelt district. This home is very original to it's 1919 styling! As you approach the home through the gate and grassy yard onto the front porch, you then enter the home into the living room. The living room is highlighted by the many built ins, from the secretary to the bookshelves all framing a cozy fireplace. The hardwood floors compliment the entire home and are in great shape! The kitchen is charming with it's time period counter top and built ins, inc a new dishwasher. The bathroom with private water closet includes a claw foot tub!. This immaculate home is rarely available for lease. Newly painted and exterior renovated!. Live next to everything you love about Historic Roosevelt! Be sure to see this home!