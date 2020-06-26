All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 825 E SACK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
825 E SACK Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

825 E SACK Drive

825 East Sack Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

825 East Sack Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Premier location within the Fallbrook community. Backs to gated private park. Kitchen remodeled, new tile flooring in great room, dining room and master bath. Nice paint, vaulted ceilings in great room with plant shelf. Formal Dining room, large kitchen with lots of cabinets for this size home. Master bedroom suite has large walk in closet, master bath with double sinks, shower and soaking tub. Close to shopping, the 101 and I 17. Cool off in the sparkling community pool. Great location, awesome house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 E SACK Drive have any available units?
825 E SACK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 E SACK Drive have?
Some of 825 E SACK Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 E SACK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 E SACK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 E SACK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 825 E SACK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 825 E SACK Drive offer parking?
No, 825 E SACK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 825 E SACK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 E SACK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 E SACK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 825 E SACK Drive has a pool.
Does 825 E SACK Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 E SACK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 E SACK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 E SACK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College