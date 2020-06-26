825 E SACK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Premier location within the Fallbrook community. Backs to gated private park. Kitchen remodeled, new tile flooring in great room, dining room and master bath. Nice paint, vaulted ceilings in great room with plant shelf. Formal Dining room, large kitchen with lots of cabinets for this size home. Master bedroom suite has large walk in closet, master bath with double sinks, shower and soaking tub. Close to shopping, the 101 and I 17. Cool off in the sparkling community pool. Great location, awesome house.