Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

8202 S 48th Dr

8202 South 48th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8202 South 48th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cheatham Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8202 S 48th Dr Available 05/15/20 AVAILABLE 5/15/2020!!! - Great Home in Nice Neighborhood! Very open and spacious floor plan. 4 bed/2 bath home features a formal living room, formal dining room, family room and a eat in kitchen with tall ceilings. Kitchen with gas cook top, island and walk in pantry. Huge master suite with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Well maintained community with parks and biking/walking trails. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2640180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8202 S 48th Dr have any available units?
8202 S 48th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8202 S 48th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8202 S 48th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8202 S 48th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8202 S 48th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8202 S 48th Dr offer parking?
No, 8202 S 48th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8202 S 48th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8202 S 48th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8202 S 48th Dr have a pool?
No, 8202 S 48th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8202 S 48th Dr have accessible units?
No, 8202 S 48th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8202 S 48th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8202 S 48th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8202 S 48th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8202 S 48th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

