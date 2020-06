Amenities

parking fireplace courtyard oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

This home is absolutely stunning and well preserved. Located in Garfield which is now one of Downtown Phoenix most sought after communities. The large three bedroom floorpan is great for tenants. Conveniently located to Downtown Phoenix, Shopping, Restaurants, Night Life and everything you could need. Charming original finishes throughout the home with a really nice corner lot and courtyard.