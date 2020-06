Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE ON A LARGE LOT IN A NON-HOA COMMUNITY. BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS. BRAND NEW A/C UNIT. FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUT. LARGE EXTRA STORAGE ROOM IN THE GARAGE. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. ENJOY THE NORTH FACING COVERED PATIO IN YOUR HUGE BACKYARD. THIS IS THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN THAT YOU'VE BEEN SEARCHING FOR. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.