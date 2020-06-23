All apartments in Phoenix
7813 N 21st Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7813 N 21st Ln

7813 North 21st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7813 North 21st Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7813 N 21ST LN - 3BR 2BA Northern/19th Ave - GREAT SINGLE LEVEL PHOENIX HOME CLOSE TO SHOPPING, LIGHT RAIL STOP, AND FREEWAYS! INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER! RECENTLY UPDATED HOME - CALL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE! - Beautifully remodeled Central Phoenix 3 bedroom & 2 bath home near light rail. Unique home with a center glass atrium in a small cul-de-sac subdivision of custom homes. Open and spacious floor plan features 3 large bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and plenty of storage space. Very well maintained with tile and carpet in addition to laminate flooring throughout. Gorgeous master suite with huge walk in shower. Check out the low maintenance yard and large two car garage. Centralized location in central Phoenix and so convenient to shopping, walking distance to LA Fitness, light rail stop and freeways. Welcome Home!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE4501357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7813 N 21st Ln have any available units?
7813 N 21st Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7813 N 21st Ln have?
Some of 7813 N 21st Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7813 N 21st Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7813 N 21st Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7813 N 21st Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7813 N 21st Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7813 N 21st Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7813 N 21st Ln does offer parking.
Does 7813 N 21st Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7813 N 21st Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7813 N 21st Ln have a pool?
No, 7813 N 21st Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7813 N 21st Ln have accessible units?
No, 7813 N 21st Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7813 N 21st Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7813 N 21st Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
