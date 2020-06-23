Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

7813 N 21ST LN - 3BR 2BA Northern/19th Ave - GREAT SINGLE LEVEL PHOENIX HOME CLOSE TO SHOPPING, LIGHT RAIL STOP, AND FREEWAYS! INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER! RECENTLY UPDATED HOME - CALL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE! - Beautifully remodeled Central Phoenix 3 bedroom & 2 bath home near light rail. Unique home with a center glass atrium in a small cul-de-sac subdivision of custom homes. Open and spacious floor plan features 3 large bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and plenty of storage space. Very well maintained with tile and carpet in addition to laminate flooring throughout. Gorgeous master suite with huge walk in shower. Check out the low maintenance yard and large two car garage. Centralized location in central Phoenix and so convenient to shopping, walking distance to LA Fitness, light rail stop and freeways. Welcome Home!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



