7812 West Mitchell Drive

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming Phoenix, AZ home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & 1,478 sf of awesome living space, including a living room, dining room, & a bonus room! You'll love the features such as tile floors, blinds, & updated fixtures throughout. The kitchen has granite counter tops & back splash that goes up to the cabinets, black appliances, & lots of pantry space. Huge master bedroom & gorgeous master bath. There's a garage & extra slab for plenty of parking. *This one's pet-friendly* *2.3% monthly tax. This house located at 7812 W Mitchell Dr in Phoenix, is waiting for you to make it your new home!

Contact us to schedule a showing.