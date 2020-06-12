All apartments in Phoenix
7812 West Mitchell Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 4:06 PM

7812 West Mitchell Drive

7812 West Mitchell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7812 West Mitchell Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming Phoenix, AZ home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & 1,478 sf of awesome living space, including a living room, dining room, & a bonus room! You'll love the features such as tile floors, blinds, & updated fixtures throughout. The kitchen has granite counter tops & back splash that goes up to the cabinets, black appliances, & lots of pantry space. Huge master bedroom & gorgeous master bath. There's a garage & extra slab for plenty of parking. *This one's pet-friendly* *2.3% monthly tax. This house located at 7812 W Mitchell Dr in Phoenix, is waiting for you to make it your new home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 West Mitchell Drive have any available units?
7812 West Mitchell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7812 West Mitchell Drive have?
Some of 7812 West Mitchell Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7812 West Mitchell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7812 West Mitchell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 West Mitchell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7812 West Mitchell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7812 West Mitchell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7812 West Mitchell Drive does offer parking.
Does 7812 West Mitchell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7812 West Mitchell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 West Mitchell Drive have a pool?
No, 7812 West Mitchell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7812 West Mitchell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7812 West Mitchell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 West Mitchell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7812 West Mitchell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
