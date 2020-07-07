7754 W Pipestone Pl

Amenities

Great location for a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Walking distance to shopping and public transportation - Must see this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 1537 sq ft living space. You have patio and balcony views of courtyard. Master bedroom upstairs with kitchen, living room and dinning area and don't forget the laundry room is also upstairs. You have 2 bedrooms downstairs with full bath. Has a 2 car garage and community pool for the hot summer days. Location is perfect for walking distance to plenty of shopping and public transportation. Must see this home will go fast!



No Cats Allowed



