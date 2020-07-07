All apartments in Phoenix
7754 W Pipestone Pl

7754 West Pipestone Place · No Longer Available
Location

7754 West Pipestone Place, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
courtyard
Great location for a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Walking distance to shopping and public transportation - Must see this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 1537 sq ft living space. You have patio and balcony views of courtyard. Master bedroom upstairs with kitchen, living room and dinning area and don't forget the laundry room is also upstairs. You have 2 bedrooms downstairs with full bath. Has a 2 car garage and community pool for the hot summer days. Location is perfect for walking distance to plenty of shopping and public transportation. Must see this home will go fast!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5471268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

