Phoenix, AZ
7501 S 13TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7501 S 13TH Place

7501 South 13th Place · No Longer Available
Location

7501 South 13th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gated community for your safety and security. Brand new paint and 20'' porcelain tile throughout downstairs and in bathrooms and upstairs Laundry room. New Wood look luxury vinyl plank floor throughout upstairs. New appliances to be installed prior to occupancy if needed. Home has many luxurious features including high ceilings and plantation shutters. Granite countertops installed, undermount sink, spectacular modern look. The HOA even takes care of the front yard. Owner is a licensed AZ real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 S 13TH Place have any available units?
7501 S 13TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7501 S 13TH Place have?
Some of 7501 S 13TH Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7501 S 13TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
7501 S 13TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 S 13TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 7501 S 13TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7501 S 13TH Place offer parking?
No, 7501 S 13TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 7501 S 13TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 S 13TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 S 13TH Place have a pool?
No, 7501 S 13TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 7501 S 13TH Place have accessible units?
No, 7501 S 13TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 S 13TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7501 S 13TH Place has units with dishwashers.
