740 W Elm St Unit 111

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage

Do not miss this beautifully updated 1BR 1BA condo perfectly located within the Central Phoenix Gated Community of Solaris! Lush landscaping throughout, sparkling community pool, BBQ Courtyard, Gym, On-Site Laundry, Bike Room and just minutes to shopping, restaurants and light rail!

This ground floor unit offers Open living with spacious living room connecting to the outdoor patio and dining area. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, flat top range, new cabinetry and recessed custom lighting.

The over-sized master sits just off the huge open style bath offering matching granite/cabinets, large walk in closet, and utility room. Washer/Dryer INCLUDED with this unit! Water/Sewer/Trash included, covered parking. APPLY TODAY!*Unit will be unfurnished*

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500