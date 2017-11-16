All apartments in Phoenix
740 W Elm St Unit 111

740 West Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

740 West Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
Do not miss this beautifully updated 1BR 1BA condo perfectly located within the Central Phoenix Gated Community of Solaris! Lush landscaping throughout, sparkling community pool, BBQ Courtyard, Gym, On-Site Laundry, Bike Room and just minutes to shopping, restaurants and light rail!
This ground floor unit offers Open living with spacious living room connecting to the outdoor patio and dining area. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, flat top range, new cabinetry and recessed custom lighting.
The over-sized master sits just off the huge open style bath offering matching granite/cabinets, large walk in closet, and utility room. Washer/Dryer INCLUDED with this unit! Water/Sewer/Trash included, covered parking. APPLY TODAY!*Unit will be unfurnished*
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 W Elm St Unit 111 have any available units?
740 W Elm St Unit 111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 W Elm St Unit 111 have?
Some of 740 W Elm St Unit 111's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 W Elm St Unit 111 currently offering any rent specials?
740 W Elm St Unit 111 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 W Elm St Unit 111 pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 W Elm St Unit 111 is pet friendly.
Does 740 W Elm St Unit 111 offer parking?
Yes, 740 W Elm St Unit 111 does offer parking.
Does 740 W Elm St Unit 111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 W Elm St Unit 111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 W Elm St Unit 111 have a pool?
Yes, 740 W Elm St Unit 111 has a pool.
Does 740 W Elm St Unit 111 have accessible units?
No, 740 W Elm St Unit 111 does not have accessible units.
Does 740 W Elm St Unit 111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 W Elm St Unit 111 has units with dishwashers.
