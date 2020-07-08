7364 W Alicia Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are 67th Avenue & Baseline

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Sq Footage: 1,666

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets Considered in case by case basis, No smoking

----------------------------------------



Beautiful, well maintained Laveen home with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and spacious living areas. Large open kitchen features upgraded walnut cabinets, extra counter top space with kitchen island, electric ceramic top stove, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Full master suite with large walk-in closet, large vanity with double sinks and vaulted ceilings. New carpet added to living room and bedrooms.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.