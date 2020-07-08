All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM

7364 W Alicia Dr

7364 West Alicia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7364 West Alicia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Major Cross Streets are 67th Avenue & Baseline
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 1,666
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets Considered in case by case basis, No smoking
----------------------------------------

Beautiful, well maintained Laveen home with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and spacious living areas. Large open kitchen features upgraded walnut cabinets, extra counter top space with kitchen island, electric ceramic top stove, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Full master suite with large walk-in closet, large vanity with double sinks and vaulted ceilings. New carpet added to living room and bedrooms.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7364 W Alicia Dr have any available units?
7364 W Alicia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7364 W Alicia Dr have?
Some of 7364 W Alicia Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7364 W Alicia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7364 W Alicia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7364 W Alicia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7364 W Alicia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7364 W Alicia Dr offer parking?
No, 7364 W Alicia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7364 W Alicia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7364 W Alicia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7364 W Alicia Dr have a pool?
No, 7364 W Alicia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7364 W Alicia Dr have accessible units?
No, 7364 W Alicia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7364 W Alicia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7364 W Alicia Dr has units with dishwashers.

