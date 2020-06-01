All apartments in Phoenix
7341 W MAGDALENA Lane.
7341 W MAGDALENA Lane

7341 West Magdalena Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7341 West Magdalena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom home on oversized corner lot! Beautiful front brick fascia and 2 car garage. Clean front and back desert landscaping with huge sparkling desert oasis pool and covered patio. Only one side neighbor for extra privacy! Vaulted ceilings in main oversized great room and master bedroom. Plush carpet throughout with tile flooring in kitchen and Den/Office. Open kitchen perfect for entertaining! Large kitchen island, stone countertops, full stainless steel appliance package and tons of cabinet space. Split floor plan w/ master bedroom walk-in closet. Master bath offers dual sinks and large tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane have any available units?
7341 W MAGDALENA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane have?
Some of 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7341 W MAGDALENA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane offers parking.
Does 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane has a pool.
Does 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7341 W MAGDALENA Lane has units with dishwashers.

