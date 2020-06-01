7341 W MAGDALENA Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom home on oversized corner lot! Beautiful front brick fascia and 2 car garage. Clean front and back desert landscaping with huge sparkling desert oasis pool and covered patio. Only one side neighbor for extra privacy! Vaulted ceilings in main oversized great room and master bedroom. Plush carpet throughout with tile flooring in kitchen and Den/Office. Open kitchen perfect for entertaining! Large kitchen island, stone countertops, full stainless steel appliance package and tons of cabinet space. Split floor plan w/ master bedroom walk-in closet. Master bath offers dual sinks and large tub.