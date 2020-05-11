733 E MARLETTE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Wow! Amazing single level duplex home in desirable Phoenix! Featuring gravel front yard, large circular drive-in, and one carport. This property has been highly upgraded & is in impeccable condition! Step into this remarkable unit to find neutral paint throughout, ample great room with plush carpet, and an immaculate bath. Well maintained kitchen is equipped with ample cabinets, electric cook top, wall oven, and tile counters/backsplash. Master bedroom has mirror doors closet and private exit. Secondary room with closet. Spacious backyard offers covered patio, multiple seating areas, mature trees providing constant shade & breeze, and refreshing blue pool ideal for entertaining. This home centered on a great neighborhood is waiting just for you! You know you have found the one! Call now!