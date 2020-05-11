All apartments in Phoenix
733 E MARLETTE Avenue
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

733 E MARLETTE Avenue

733 East Marlette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

733 East Marlette Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Wow! Amazing single level duplex home in desirable Phoenix! Featuring gravel front yard, large circular drive-in, and one carport. This property has been highly upgraded & is in impeccable condition! Step into this remarkable unit to find neutral paint throughout, ample great room with plush carpet, and an immaculate bath. Well maintained kitchen is equipped with ample cabinets, electric cook top, wall oven, and tile counters/backsplash. Master bedroom has mirror doors closet and private exit. Secondary room with closet. Spacious backyard offers covered patio, multiple seating areas, mature trees providing constant shade & breeze, and refreshing blue pool ideal for entertaining. This home centered on a great neighborhood is waiting just for you! You know you have found the one! Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 E MARLETTE Avenue have any available units?
733 E MARLETTE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 E MARLETTE Avenue have?
Some of 733 E MARLETTE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 E MARLETTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
733 E MARLETTE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 E MARLETTE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 733 E MARLETTE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 733 E MARLETTE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 733 E MARLETTE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 733 E MARLETTE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 E MARLETTE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 E MARLETTE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 733 E MARLETTE Avenue has a pool.
Does 733 E MARLETTE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 733 E MARLETTE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 733 E MARLETTE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 E MARLETTE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
