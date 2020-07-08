7310 S. 24th Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

***6/1/20 AVAILABILITY DATE*** Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom home is loaded with upgrades and has solar panels saving you tons on your electric bill!! Tile and laminate flooring throughout, custom paint, and an open kitchen with white cabinets. Large master suite with private bathroom featuring double sinks, walk in closet and fantastic tile shower with dual rainfall shower heads. Resort style backyard with lemon and grapefruit trees, large pool, lush landscaping, covered patio and pergola. Pool maintenance is included in the rent! Don't miss out on this property!!

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.