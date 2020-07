Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

724 W. Cactus Wren Available 11/08/19 GREAT CENTRAL PHOENIX LOCATION! - **Available 11/08/19** NICE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN NORTH CENTRAL PHOENIX COMING SOON. NICE SEMI-PRIVATE LOT WITH MATURE TREES, LUSH LANDSCAPING AND LARGE COVERED GAZEBO IN BACKYARD. MASTER IS SPLIT W/ENSUITE, SEPARATE ENTRANCE, FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE, ALL TILE IN MAIN LIVING AREAS, EXTRA FRIDGE INCLUDED IN HUGE LAUNDRY ROOM. THREE MORE BEDROOMS AND BATH ON OPPOSITE SIDE OF HOME AND ONE HAS SHELVING BUILT-INS THAT CAN BE USED FOR AN OFFICE.



Fees:

Lease Preparation - $195

Lease Administrative Monthly - 1%

Pet Approval - $150

Pet Deposit(refundable) - $200



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5250308)