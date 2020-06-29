All apartments in Phoenix
720 W Michelle Dr
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:55 AM

720 W Michelle Dr

720 West Michelle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

720 West Michelle Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available for rent near 7th Ave and Union Hills rd. Home offers over 1400 square feet with fresh paint. New kitchen cabinets and remodel done recently. All appliances included with this home! Home includes spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet. Lots of room in the backyard with your RV gate included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 W Michelle Dr have any available units?
720 W Michelle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 W Michelle Dr have?
Some of 720 W Michelle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 W Michelle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
720 W Michelle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 W Michelle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 W Michelle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 720 W Michelle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 720 W Michelle Dr offers parking.
Does 720 W Michelle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 W Michelle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 W Michelle Dr have a pool?
No, 720 W Michelle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 720 W Michelle Dr have accessible units?
No, 720 W Michelle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 720 W Michelle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 W Michelle Dr has units with dishwashers.

