Phoenix, AZ
7125 South 8th Street
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:50 PM

7125 South 8th Street

7125 South 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7125 South 8th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Ann Lee Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home, conveniently located near South Mountain with hiking trails closeby. This home is spacious and open with newer tile flooring throughout most of the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has white appliances and lots of counter top space. Backyard is big and perfect for all your entertaining needs. This home located at 7125 S 8th St in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* Monthly city tax 2.3%. Apply online through the Main Street Renewal website. Application fee: $40 per adult.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7125 South 8th Street have any available units?
7125 South 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7125 South 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7125 South 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7125 South 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7125 South 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7125 South 8th Street offer parking?
No, 7125 South 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7125 South 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7125 South 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7125 South 8th Street have a pool?
No, 7125 South 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7125 South 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 7125 South 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7125 South 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7125 South 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7125 South 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7125 South 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
