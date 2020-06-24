7125 South 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bed 2 bath home, conveniently located near South Mountain with hiking trails closeby. This home is spacious and open with newer tile flooring throughout most of the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has white appliances and lots of counter top space. Backyard is big and perfect for all your entertaining needs. This home located at 7125 S 8th St in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* Monthly city tax 2.3%. Apply online through the Main Street Renewal website. Application fee: $40 per adult.

