All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 710 East Sack Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
710 East Sack Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 9:29 PM

710 East Sack Drive

710 East Sack Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

710 East Sack Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** View Property 3D Virtual Tour ***
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XqVWcRyutry

This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on an LARGE lot is just what you've been looking for! Located Near 7th St and Union Hills! The eat-in kitchen has been nicely upgraded to boast stainless steel appliances, countertops, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Pass through the formal dining to the Great Room complete with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Step out back and entertain friends and family with the generously sized patio, beautiful green grass, and large side yards on both sides! Community pool is down the street and with close proximity to restaurants, shopping and freeways, this home an absolute MUST SEE!

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 East Sack Drive have any available units?
710 East Sack Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 East Sack Drive have?
Some of 710 East Sack Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 East Sack Drive currently offering any rent specials?
710 East Sack Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 East Sack Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 East Sack Drive is pet friendly.
Does 710 East Sack Drive offer parking?
No, 710 East Sack Drive does not offer parking.
Does 710 East Sack Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 East Sack Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 East Sack Drive have a pool?
Yes, 710 East Sack Drive has a pool.
Does 710 East Sack Drive have accessible units?
No, 710 East Sack Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 710 East Sack Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 East Sack Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College