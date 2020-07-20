All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

6873 E. Kathleen Rd.

6873 East Kathleen Road · No Longer Available
Location

6873 East Kathleen Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed and 2 Bath Home in Kierland Area - Landscaping Included! - This home has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, fixtures, carpet in bedrooms and tile in all the right places! Landscaping is included in the rent which makes the grass in the front and backyard that much more enjoyable. Maintenance Free! Third bedroom has french doors which would make for a good office or third bedroom. Next to the prestigious Kierland shopping center, restaurants and much more!
-3 Bedrooms
-2 Bathrooms
-1,428 Sq. Ft.
-All appliances
-Landscaping included in rent
-2 Car Garage
-Great Location
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4729773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6873 E. Kathleen Rd. have any available units?
6873 E. Kathleen Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6873 E. Kathleen Rd. have?
Some of 6873 E. Kathleen Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6873 E. Kathleen Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6873 E. Kathleen Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6873 E. Kathleen Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 6873 E. Kathleen Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6873 E. Kathleen Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6873 E. Kathleen Rd. offers parking.
Does 6873 E. Kathleen Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6873 E. Kathleen Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6873 E. Kathleen Rd. have a pool?
No, 6873 E. Kathleen Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6873 E. Kathleen Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6873 E. Kathleen Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6873 E. Kathleen Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6873 E. Kathleen Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
