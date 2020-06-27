All apartments in Phoenix
6835 S 5th Ave

6835 South 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6835 South 5th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6835 S 5th Ave Available 10/07/19 Beautiful 3bed 2bath Home all Recently Remodeled **COMING SOON** - Check out this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. New Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter tops. Tile throughout and a large back yard.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

We do require renters insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Phoenix

(RLNE4408716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6835 S 5th Ave have any available units?
6835 S 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6835 S 5th Ave have?
Some of 6835 S 5th Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6835 S 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6835 S 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6835 S 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6835 S 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6835 S 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 6835 S 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6835 S 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6835 S 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6835 S 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 6835 S 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6835 S 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6835 S 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6835 S 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6835 S 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
