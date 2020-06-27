Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6835 S 5th Ave Available 10/07/19 Beautiful 3bed 2bath Home all Recently Remodeled **COMING SOON** - Check out this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. New Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter tops. Tile throughout and a large back yard.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



We do require renters insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Phoenix



(RLNE4408716)