Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location! Location!! Location -- This mountain house has very RARE mountain and city views, 2 MINS by walking to piestewa peak summit trail head. 7 MINS by driving to Biltmore. Close enough to all the hot spots and high enough to see them! -- This recently REMODELED house sits within a nice Cul-de-sac and backs to the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. It has refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, hot water heater. Upgrades for carpets, bathroom and paint. Fireplace, 2 car garage.