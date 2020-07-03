All apartments in Phoenix
6802 E LUDLOW Drive

6802 East Ludlow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6802 East Ludlow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This beautiful and well appointed home is located in the much sought after Kierland area of North Scottsdale. Close to the shopping and dining at Kierland Commons, the Scottsdale Quarter and the Westin Kierland Resort, Spa & Golf Club. This home is centrally located to all the culture, nightlife and natural beauty the Valley of the Sun has to offer.This home is a beautiful fully furnished single story (NO STAIRS) 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home. The master bedroom offers a King bed, flat screen TV, and attached full bath with walk-in shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms both offer a Queen bed and flat screen TV's. You will also find a twin roll-away bed to sleep 7-8 comfortably. We can also supply a double high queen air mattress, A 2nd full bath offers a tub/shower combo.

Plenty of indoor and outdoor entertaining space include a family room with HUGE flat screen TV, DVD player and real wood burning fireplace. The living room opens to the dining area, breakfast bar and fully stocked kitchen. An additional sitting area with office workspace provided as well. The glass sliding doors open to the large outdoor covered patio with plenty of seating to relax. Enjoy the stainless steel BBQ, outdoor pool table, putting/chipping green, "Tiki Toss" game, hot tub and diving pool! (Please note the actual diving board has been removed for safety reasons, but the pool is deep enough to dive in). So much to do! Turn on the misting system and the ceiling fans which cools the patio a good 10 degrees or so in the heat of the summer. Perfect for a relaxing get-away, golf trip or your next family reunion! You will also find 4 chaise lounge chairs to sun-bathe, along with an outdoor dining table. Extras such as board games and books will keep you entertained for days.

A private garage can park 2 cars, along with a 2 car driveway. Washer and dryer included. All linens, towels, paper products are included, along with a fully stocked kitchen to prepare your feast. Simply get a few groceries and enjoy all that If anything is needed during your stay, just ask your personal property manager...

***Please note the pool is not able to be heated, but you can use the inviting outdoor heated spa at your leisure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 E LUDLOW Drive have any available units?
6802 E LUDLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6802 E LUDLOW Drive have?
Some of 6802 E LUDLOW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 E LUDLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6802 E LUDLOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 E LUDLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6802 E LUDLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6802 E LUDLOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6802 E LUDLOW Drive offers parking.
Does 6802 E LUDLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6802 E LUDLOW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 E LUDLOW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6802 E LUDLOW Drive has a pool.
Does 6802 E LUDLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 6802 E LUDLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 E LUDLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6802 E LUDLOW Drive has units with dishwashers.

