6802 E LUDLOW Drive

This beautiful and well appointed home is located in the much sought after Kierland area of North Scottsdale. Close to the shopping and dining at Kierland Commons, the Scottsdale Quarter and the Westin Kierland Resort, Spa & Golf Club. This home is centrally located to all the culture, nightlife and natural beauty the Valley of the Sun has to offer.This home is a beautiful fully furnished single story (NO STAIRS) 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home. The master bedroom offers a King bed, flat screen TV, and attached full bath with walk-in shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms both offer a Queen bed and flat screen TV's. You will also find a twin roll-away bed to sleep 7-8 comfortably. We can also supply a double high queen air mattress, A 2nd full bath offers a tub/shower combo.



Plenty of indoor and outdoor entertaining space include a family room with HUGE flat screen TV, DVD player and real wood burning fireplace. The living room opens to the dining area, breakfast bar and fully stocked kitchen. An additional sitting area with office workspace provided as well. The glass sliding doors open to the large outdoor covered patio with plenty of seating to relax. Enjoy the stainless steel BBQ, outdoor pool table, putting/chipping green, "Tiki Toss" game, hot tub and diving pool! (Please note the actual diving board has been removed for safety reasons, but the pool is deep enough to dive in). So much to do! Turn on the misting system and the ceiling fans which cools the patio a good 10 degrees or so in the heat of the summer. Perfect for a relaxing get-away, golf trip or your next family reunion! You will also find 4 chaise lounge chairs to sun-bathe, along with an outdoor dining table. Extras such as board games and books will keep you entertained for days.



A private garage can park 2 cars, along with a 2 car driveway. Washer and dryer included. All linens, towels, paper products are included, along with a fully stocked kitchen to prepare your feast. Simply get a few groceries and enjoy all that If anything is needed during your stay, just ask your personal property manager...



***Please note the pool is not able to be heated, but you can use the inviting outdoor heated spa at your leisure.