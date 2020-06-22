All apartments in Phoenix
6774 E Gelding Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6774 E Gelding Drive

6774 East Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6774 East Gelding Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This stylishly decorated home has it all including, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, oil rub bronze faucets and light fixtures, 2 inch wood blinds, new carpeting, vaulted ceilings. Kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace, Arcadia doors lead out to a covered patio and beautiful landscaped backyard with large pool. Spacious double door master suite, bath with separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. New Interior Paint. Move in ready. Nestled in the highly desirable community of Kierland just steps away from world class shopping, fine dining and the renowned Westin Kierland Resort and Spa complete with a 27-hole championship golf course. **Pool and Landscape Care Included**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6774 E Gelding Drive have any available units?
6774 E Gelding Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6774 E Gelding Drive have?
Some of 6774 E Gelding Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6774 E Gelding Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6774 E Gelding Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6774 E Gelding Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6774 E Gelding Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6774 E Gelding Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6774 E Gelding Drive does offer parking.
Does 6774 E Gelding Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6774 E Gelding Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6774 E Gelding Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6774 E Gelding Drive has a pool.
Does 6774 E Gelding Drive have accessible units?
No, 6774 E Gelding Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6774 E Gelding Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6774 E Gelding Drive has units with dishwashers.
