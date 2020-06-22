6774 E Gelding Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This stylishly decorated home has it all including, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, oil rub bronze faucets and light fixtures, 2 inch wood blinds, new carpeting, vaulted ceilings. Kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace, Arcadia doors lead out to a covered patio and beautiful landscaped backyard with large pool. Spacious double door master suite, bath with separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. New Interior Paint. Move in ready. Nestled in the highly desirable community of Kierland just steps away from world class shopping, fine dining and the renowned Westin Kierland Resort and Spa complete with a 27-hole championship golf course. **Pool and Landscape Care Included**