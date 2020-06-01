All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6724 W Monterosa St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6724 W Monterosa St.
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:13 AM

6724 W Monterosa St.

6724 West Monterosa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6724 West Monterosa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Story 3 bed 1 bath townhome with Private Patio! 6724 - 3 bed 1 bath 1,008 SF townhome. 2 level unit with private enclosed patio. Kitchen has been updated, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included. New Carpets in Bedrooms and paint throughout Private patio that is accessible from living room area. 5 minutes drive to both I-10 and 101 Loop. Buses and stores near by.Large community outdoor activity park with plenty parking spaces. Community pool.

Storage in patio with laundry hookups ONLY.

Water, sewer, trash paid for by the landlord; tenant pays electric (SRP). Pet friendly!

Near 67th Avenue & Indian School Rd

Rent: $1,000/mo plus includes taxes.
Refundable Security Deposit:$1,000
Application Fee: $50 per Adult, each person 18 years of age and older must submit an application.

Call/Text "6724" to Edgar Rascon at 480-628-2929 to schedule a showing. Viewing by appointment only

The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.

To submit application, please go to http://bit.ly/6724Monterosa

(RLNE4851909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 W Monterosa St. have any available units?
6724 W Monterosa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6724 W Monterosa St. have?
Some of 6724 W Monterosa St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 W Monterosa St. currently offering any rent specials?
6724 W Monterosa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 W Monterosa St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6724 W Monterosa St. is pet friendly.
Does 6724 W Monterosa St. offer parking?
Yes, 6724 W Monterosa St. offers parking.
Does 6724 W Monterosa St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6724 W Monterosa St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 W Monterosa St. have a pool?
Yes, 6724 W Monterosa St. has a pool.
Does 6724 W Monterosa St. have accessible units?
No, 6724 W Monterosa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 W Monterosa St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6724 W Monterosa St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College