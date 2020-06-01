6724 W Monterosa St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Story 3 bed 1 bath townhome with Private Patio! 6724 - 3 bed 1 bath 1,008 SF townhome. 2 level unit with private enclosed patio. Kitchen has been updated, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included. New Carpets in Bedrooms and paint throughout Private patio that is accessible from living room area. 5 minutes drive to both I-10 and 101 Loop. Buses and stores near by.Large community outdoor activity park with plenty parking spaces. Community pool.



Storage in patio with laundry hookups ONLY.



Water, sewer, trash paid for by the landlord; tenant pays electric (SRP). Pet friendly!



Near 67th Avenue & Indian School Rd



Rent: $1,000/mo plus includes taxes.

Refundable Security Deposit:$1,000

Application Fee: $50 per Adult, each person 18 years of age and older must submit an application.



Call/Text "6724" to Edgar Rascon at 480-628-2929 to schedule a showing. Viewing by appointment only



The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.



To submit application, please go to http://bit.ly/6724Monterosa



(RLNE4851909)