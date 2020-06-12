6618 W MAYA Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

***FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS AVAILABLE*** Gorgeous single level home located in the desirable gated community of Eagle Highlands. Inside you have a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus den/office. Large living room at entrance with built in entertainment center and cozy fireplace. Separate den/office with beautiful wood flooring. Eat-n kitchen offers maple cabinetry, white appliances and built in microwave. Carpet/tile flooring throughout home and ceiling fans in all the right places. Master has walk-in closet and en suite featuring dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready!Move in costs based 1st of the month, $3033.58, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes.