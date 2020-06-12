All apartments in Phoenix
Location

6618 West Maya Way, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
***FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS AVAILABLE*** Gorgeous single level home located in the desirable gated community of Eagle Highlands. Inside you have a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus den/office. Large living room at entrance with built in entertainment center and cozy fireplace. Separate den/office with beautiful wood flooring. Eat-n kitchen offers maple cabinetry, white appliances and built in microwave. Carpet/tile flooring throughout home and ceiling fans in all the right places. Master has walk-in closet and en suite featuring dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready!Move in costs based 1st of the month, $3033.58, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6618 W MAYA Way have any available units?
6618 W MAYA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6618 W MAYA Way have?
Some of 6618 W MAYA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6618 W MAYA Way currently offering any rent specials?
6618 W MAYA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 W MAYA Way pet-friendly?
No, 6618 W MAYA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6618 W MAYA Way offer parking?
Yes, 6618 W MAYA Way offers parking.
Does 6618 W MAYA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6618 W MAYA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 W MAYA Way have a pool?
No, 6618 W MAYA Way does not have a pool.
Does 6618 W MAYA Way have accessible units?
No, 6618 W MAYA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 W MAYA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6618 W MAYA Way has units with dishwashers.
