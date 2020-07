Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

GREAT LOCATION!!! GREAT HOME!!! This 4 bed/2bath home offers a circular driveway entry and kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful stone fire place, remodeled hall and master bathrooms, upgraded electrical and lighting, carpet in bedrooms, hardwood in most of house, and lots of grass front and back landscaping! You'll be located close to fine dining, shopping, and 101 freeway access. You Don't want to miss this opportunity!! Includes both landscape and pool service.