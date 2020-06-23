6532 W Hilton Avenue

Amenities

This truly is a wonderful home Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate pantry, island and designer lighting. The kitchen opens up to a great room, plenty of space with 4 good sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Easy maintenance yard with beautiful sparking. Pool maintenance is included in the rent! Terms: Rent: $1550 + 4% tax/admin fee, Sec Dep: $1550, $150 one time set up fee, $55 application fee per adult. Qualifications: Income 3x the amount of rent, good credit, good rental history or mortgage payment history. Pets on approval basis with additional $150 deposit per pet. Call or text Teresa at 602-999-6890