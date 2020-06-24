6526 N 37TH Street

Amenities

Views for miles!!Look east and you will see Camelback Mountain,South you can watch the airplanes take off and land from Sky Harbor, and look to the west for some spectacular city light views of downtown.Panoramic views like you have never seen before.Fully furnished!Just bring your toothbrush.3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.Relax in the pool overlooking the entire city.Hang out on the patio where you can watch both the sunrise and sunset.$5750 is for 12 months or longer.Call for any other seasonal rates.