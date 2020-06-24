All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6526 N 37TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

6526 N 37TH Street

6526 North 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6526 North 37th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Views for miles!!Look east and you will see Camelback Mountain,South you can watch the airplanes take off and land from Sky Harbor, and look to the west for some spectacular city light views of downtown.Panoramic views like you have never seen before.Fully furnished!Just bring your toothbrush.3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.Relax in the pool overlooking the entire city.Hang out on the patio where you can watch both the sunrise and sunset.$5750 is for 12 months or longer.Call for any other seasonal rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6526 N 37TH Street have any available units?
6526 N 37TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6526 N 37TH Street have?
Some of 6526 N 37TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6526 N 37TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6526 N 37TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6526 N 37TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6526 N 37TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6526 N 37TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6526 N 37TH Street offers parking.
Does 6526 N 37TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6526 N 37TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6526 N 37TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 6526 N 37TH Street has a pool.
Does 6526 N 37TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6526 N 37TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6526 N 37TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6526 N 37TH Street has units with dishwashers.
