6511 E CAMINO SANTO

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Furnished vacation rental in the heart of north Scottsdale. Minutes away from all the top attractions like Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, WestWorld, Downtown Scottsdale, Gainey Ranch and McCormick Ranch. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a south facing backyard with a heated pool. Master has a king bed, 2nd bedroom has a queen and twin bunks in the 3rd bedroom. Three flatscreen TV's. Upgraded cable TV and WiFi included. This home only has a 1 car garage, with additional parking spaces available in the driveway.