Phoenix, AZ
6511 E CAMINO SANTO --
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:04 AM

6511 E CAMINO SANTO --

6511 East Camino Santo · (480) 371-7033
Location

6511 East Camino Santo, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1796 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Furnished vacation rental in the heart of north Scottsdale. Minutes away from all the top attractions like Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, WestWorld, Downtown Scottsdale, Gainey Ranch and McCormick Ranch. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a south facing backyard with a heated pool. Master has a king bed, 2nd bedroom has a queen and twin bunks in the 3rd bedroom. Three flatscreen TV's. Upgraded cable TV and WiFi included. This home only has a 1 car garage, with additional parking spaces available in the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- have any available units?
6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- have?
Some of 6511 E CAMINO SANTO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- currently offering any rent specials?
6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- pet-friendly?
No, 6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- offer parking?
Yes, 6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- does offer parking.
Does 6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- have a pool?
Yes, 6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- has a pool.
Does 6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- have accessible units?
No, 6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6511 E CAMINO SANTO -- has units with dishwashers.
