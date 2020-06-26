6509 W MOLLY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! Nestled in a quiet, gated community with mountain views in every direction this 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home is move in ready! Fresh contemporary paint, Newer Carpeting,, and all tile downstairs. Large bedrooms, all with walk in closets. The 5th bedroom downstairs would give guests privacy or make a great office. Beautiful kitchen with granite that over looks the large family room with a fireplace. There is a breakfast nook on one side of the kitchen and a separate formal dining room on the other. There is no shortage on space! Tall, soaring ceilings and a skylight. makes this home feel bright and spacious. There is too much to say about this home! Check out the photos for more details! MINUTES FROM HIKING,SCHOOLS RESTAURANTS, AND C.C.V. CHURCH! HURRY!