All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6509 W MOLLY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6509 W MOLLY Lane
Last updated June 16 2019 at 1:59 PM

6509 W MOLLY Lane

6509 West Molly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6509 West Molly Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! Nestled in a quiet, gated community with mountain views in every direction this 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home is move in ready! Fresh contemporary paint, Newer Carpeting,, and all tile downstairs. Large bedrooms, all with walk in closets. The 5th bedroom downstairs would give guests privacy or make a great office. Beautiful kitchen with granite that over looks the large family room with a fireplace. There is a breakfast nook on one side of the kitchen and a separate formal dining room on the other. There is no shortage on space! Tall, soaring ceilings and a skylight. makes this home feel bright and spacious. There is too much to say about this home! Check out the photos for more details! MINUTES FROM HIKING,SCHOOLS RESTAURANTS, AND C.C.V. CHURCH! HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 W MOLLY Lane have any available units?
6509 W MOLLY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6509 W MOLLY Lane have?
Some of 6509 W MOLLY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 W MOLLY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6509 W MOLLY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 W MOLLY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6509 W MOLLY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6509 W MOLLY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6509 W MOLLY Lane offers parking.
Does 6509 W MOLLY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 W MOLLY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 W MOLLY Lane have a pool?
No, 6509 W MOLLY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6509 W MOLLY Lane have accessible units?
No, 6509 W MOLLY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 W MOLLY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6509 W MOLLY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College