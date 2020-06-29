All apartments in Phoenix
6410 W Magnolia St
6410 W Magnolia St

6410 West Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

6410 West Magnolia Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Park at Terralea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Park at Terralea is available for immediate move in - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Park at Terralea is available for immediate move in! Weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home features all appliances except washer and dryer. Also features a kitchen island, vaulted ceilings, double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath, covered patio and a finished backyard. Property is conveniently located near schools, highway access and shopping.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5195070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 W Magnolia St have any available units?
6410 W Magnolia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6410 W Magnolia St have?
Some of 6410 W Magnolia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6410 W Magnolia St currently offering any rent specials?
6410 W Magnolia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 W Magnolia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6410 W Magnolia St is pet friendly.
Does 6410 W Magnolia St offer parking?
No, 6410 W Magnolia St does not offer parking.
Does 6410 W Magnolia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6410 W Magnolia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 W Magnolia St have a pool?
Yes, 6410 W Magnolia St has a pool.
Does 6410 W Magnolia St have accessible units?
No, 6410 W Magnolia St does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 W Magnolia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6410 W Magnolia St does not have units with dishwashers.

