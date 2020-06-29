6410 W Magnolia St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool pet friendly

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Park at Terralea is available for immediate move in - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Park at Terralea is available for immediate move in! Weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home features all appliances except washer and dryer. Also features a kitchen island, vaulted ceilings, double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath, covered patio and a finished backyard. Property is conveniently located near schools, highway access and shopping.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5195070)