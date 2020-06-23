All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019

641 E Boca Raton Rd

641 East Boca Raton Road
Location

641 East Boca Raton Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property Description here
Peace and Quiet are just one of the great things about this home. This community is surrounded by great mature trees just north of Tapatio Cliffs Resort off Thunderbird and 7th Street just north of Shaw Butte Area. The back and side yard are graced by mature landscaping and create a great atmosphere that simply beckons you sit and relax. The community has a public pool for use by the residents of the community.

A gated front entrance with foliage defines the private entrance into this 3 bedroom 2 bath home so spacious and inviting. The kitchen gleams with solid maple cabinetry, deep stainless steel sink and granite tile counters. The living area has been updated with tile and wood flooring. The dining room has amble room for entertaining. There are two front guest bedrooms with a large guest bath and the Master suite is over-sized with an additional sunny den area attached.

STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: Just north of the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort off Thunderbird and 7th Street with 18-hole golf course.

FLOORING: tile, carpet, wood

GARAGE/PARKING: two car garage.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, microwave oven, oven/range, refrigerator

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1973

YARD: back and side yard

Additional Amenities: Community Pool and common area, oversized shaded back and side yard

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER:

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

