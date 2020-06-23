641 E Boca Raton Rd

Amenities

Peace and Quiet are just one of the great things about this home. This community is surrounded by great mature trees just north of Tapatio Cliffs Resort off Thunderbird and 7th Street just north of Shaw Butte Area. The back and side yard are graced by mature landscaping and create a great atmosphere that simply beckons you sit and relax. The community has a public pool for use by the residents of the community.



A gated front entrance with foliage defines the private entrance into this 3 bedroom 2 bath home so spacious and inviting. The kitchen gleams with solid maple cabinetry, deep stainless steel sink and granite tile counters. The living area has been updated with tile and wood flooring. The dining room has amble room for entertaining. There are two front guest bedrooms with a large guest bath and the Master suite is over-sized with an additional sunny den area attached.



STATUS: Vacant



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



AREA INFORMATION: Just north of the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort off Thunderbird and 7th Street with 18-hole golf course.



FLOORING: tile, carpet, wood



GARAGE/PARKING: two car garage.



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, microwave oven, oven/range, refrigerator



PROPERTY TYPE: single family home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



YEAR BUILT: 1973



YARD: back and side yard



Additional Amenities: Community Pool and common area, oversized shaded back and side yard



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



