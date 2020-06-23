641 E Boca Raton Rd

Amenities
Peace and Quiet are just one of the great things about this home. This community is surrounded by great mature trees just north of Tapatio Cliffs Resort off Thunderbird and 7th Street just north of Shaw Butte Area. The back and side yard are graced by mature landscaping and create a great atmosphere that simply beckons you sit and relax. The community has a public pool for use by the residents of the community.
A gated front entrance with foliage defines the private entrance into this 3 bedroom 2 bath home so spacious and inviting. The kitchen gleams with solid maple cabinetry, deep stainless steel sink and granite tile counters. The living area has been updated with tile and wood flooring. The dining room has amble room for entertaining. There are two front guest bedrooms with a large guest bath and the Master suite is over-sized with an additional sunny den area attached.
STATUS: Vacant
PLEASE READ THIS:
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card
More Information:
AREA INFORMATION: Just north of the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort off Thunderbird and 7th Street with 18-hole golf course.
FLOORING: tile, carpet, wood
GARAGE/PARKING: two car garage.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, microwave oven, oven/range, refrigerator
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1973
YARD: back and side yard
Additional Amenities: Community Pool and common area, oversized shaded back and side yard
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER:
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.