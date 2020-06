Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Incredible rare find in Eagle Ridge. Mountain Views, corner lot and so much more. A incredible kitchen with TONS of storage space and granite counters. A foyer area that opens up to the kitchen. Whirlpool master bath and a very nice size master bedroom. They South facing yard with a pool is awesome. Huge patio. Do not miss this home.