6334 S 37TH Lane

Amazing 4bed/2.5 bath in beautiful Amber Ridge community. Walk into this spacious home from the covered front patio into a 2-story foyer and vaulted ceilings. Open floor plan with carpet and 18'' tile throughout. Kitchen features all appliances, kitchen island and pantry. Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet upstairs. Master Bath has dual sinks with a separate shower and soaking tub with private toilet room. 3 other bedrooms upstairs. 2nd full bath upstairs with dual sink. Covered patio and desert landscaped backyard. Small K9's under 25 lbs considered. This home is next to greenbelt for evening walks. Community also has park/playground for kids. Convenient location close to new 202 highway, shopping and restaurants