Phoenix, AZ
6334 S 37TH Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:24 AM

6334 S 37TH Lane

6334 South 37th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6334 South 37th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
Amazing 4bed/2.5 bath in beautiful Amber Ridge community. Walk into this spacious home from the covered front patio into a 2-story foyer and vaulted ceilings. Open floor plan with carpet and 18'' tile throughout. Kitchen features all appliances, kitchen island and pantry. Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet upstairs. Master Bath has dual sinks with a separate shower and soaking tub with private toilet room. 3 other bedrooms upstairs. 2nd full bath upstairs with dual sink. Covered patio and desert landscaped backyard. Small K9's under 25 lbs considered. This home is next to greenbelt for evening walks. Community also has park/playground for kids. Convenient location close to new 202 highway, shopping and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6334 S 37TH Lane have any available units?
6334 S 37TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6334 S 37TH Lane have?
Some of 6334 S 37TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6334 S 37TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6334 S 37TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6334 S 37TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6334 S 37TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6334 S 37TH Lane offer parking?
No, 6334 S 37TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6334 S 37TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6334 S 37TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6334 S 37TH Lane have a pool?
No, 6334 S 37TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6334 S 37TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 6334 S 37TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6334 S 37TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6334 S 37TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

