Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue

6310 East Desert Cove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6310 East Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This home is move in ready. Freshly painted and new wood tile floors. A big light and bright white kitchen, an oversized laundry with with a bonus room attached. The 3 bedrooms are spacious all with nice sized windows. The big backyard has a covered patio and a fenced pool. Beyond the pool there is a nice flat piece of land for an additional out building, casita or horse arena should you wish to build. To the side is a grassy play yard with a garden ready to be planted. This could be a wonderful place to call home. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue have any available units?
6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue have?
Some of 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue has a pool.
Does 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6310 E DESERT COVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

