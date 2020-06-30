All apartments in Phoenix
6229 E Helm Drive
6229 E Helm Drive

6229 East Helm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6229 East Helm Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
Luxury, remodeled home available in the 'magical' zip code of 85254. Entertain your guests in your private backyard oasis complete with heated pool, spa, BBQ, natural gas firepit, fruit trees, putting green and covered patio. The beautiful furniture is warm, yet classic and perfect for snowbirds or a corporate lease. Great location down the street from Crossed Arrows Park and several award winning Paradise Valley schools. It's a short drive to the 101, Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter, Westworld and TPC Golf Club. Furniture depicted may not be exact and can be interchanged or removed, furniture inventory to be provided upon move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6229 E Helm Drive have any available units?
6229 E Helm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6229 E Helm Drive have?
Some of 6229 E Helm Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6229 E Helm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6229 E Helm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 E Helm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6229 E Helm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6229 E Helm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6229 E Helm Drive offers parking.
Does 6229 E Helm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6229 E Helm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 E Helm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6229 E Helm Drive has a pool.
Does 6229 E Helm Drive have accessible units?
No, 6229 E Helm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 E Helm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6229 E Helm Drive has units with dishwashers.

