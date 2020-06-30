6148 N 29th St

Amenities

Lake Front Courts II - Two bedrooms, two and a half bath condo located on the south side of the lake on the 12th hole of the Links Course at the Arizona Biltmore Resort. Includes all furnishings and one-car garage with ample guest parking across the street. Both bedrooms are upstairs with the half bath and living, dining, kitchen all located downstairs. Rent in "high" season is $4600/month plus 2.3% sales tax. Walk to Arizona Biltmore Resort, golf, tennis, dining etc.etc.!! Community pool and tennis court is just across the street!



(RLNE4012835)