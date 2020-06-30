All apartments in Phoenix
6148 N 29th St
6148 N 29th St

6148 N 29th St · No Longer Available
Location

6148 N 29th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
guest parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Lake Front Courts II - Two bedrooms, two and a half bath condo located on the south side of the lake on the 12th hole of the Links Course at the Arizona Biltmore Resort. Includes all furnishings and one-car garage with ample guest parking across the street. Both bedrooms are upstairs with the half bath and living, dining, kitchen all located downstairs. Rent in "high" season is $4600/month plus 2.3% sales tax. Walk to Arizona Biltmore Resort, golf, tennis, dining etc.etc.!! Community pool and tennis court is just across the street!

(RLNE4012835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6148 N 29th St have any available units?
6148 N 29th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6148 N 29th St have?
Some of 6148 N 29th St's amenities include garage, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6148 N 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
6148 N 29th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6148 N 29th St pet-friendly?
No, 6148 N 29th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6148 N 29th St offer parking?
Yes, 6148 N 29th St offers parking.
Does 6148 N 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6148 N 29th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6148 N 29th St have a pool?
Yes, 6148 N 29th St has a pool.
Does 6148 N 29th St have accessible units?
No, 6148 N 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6148 N 29th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6148 N 29th St does not have units with dishwashers.

