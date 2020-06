614 E ANDERSON Avenue E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT! BEAUTIFUL WOODLIKE FLOORS EVERYWHERE EXCEPT TILE IN THE KITCHEN! BRAND NEW STAINLESS SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! VAULTED CEILINGS, FIREPLACE, SPLIT MASTER RETREAT! THIS IS A DOLL HOUSE IN AN EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD. GATED COMMUNITY! WALK TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND PARKS. EASY TRAVELING DISTANCE TO 101FRWY. THIS HOUSE WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND SPIC AND SPAN ON SATURDAY. BEAUTIFUL, QUIET COMMUNITY. PERFECT 3BED, 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE !