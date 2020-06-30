605 E Creosote Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2018 NEW NEW NEW! READY FOR YOU NOW!! Nestled in a hidden enclave along E Dove Valley Road on the North side of Dixie Mountain, a part of the Phoenix Sonoran Preserve, comes a new gated community, Sonoran Gate. Do not miss this absolutely gorgeous NEW 2018 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage. At 1759 square feet you will not be short on space. The elegant master bedroom includes an attached bathroom en suite with walk in closet, double vanity sinks, and a separate shower / soaking tub. Energy Efficient with all the most up to date technology.