Phoenix, AZ
605 E Creosote Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

605 E Creosote Drive

605 East Creosote Drive · No Longer Available
Location

605 East Creosote Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2018 NEW NEW NEW! READY FOR YOU NOW!! Nestled in a hidden enclave along E Dove Valley Road on the North side of Dixie Mountain, a part of the Phoenix Sonoran Preserve, comes a new gated community, Sonoran Gate. Do not miss this absolutely gorgeous NEW 2018 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage. At 1759 square feet you will not be short on space. The elegant master bedroom includes an attached bathroom en suite with walk in closet, double vanity sinks, and a separate shower / soaking tub. Energy Efficient with all the most up to date technology.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 E Creosote Drive have any available units?
605 E Creosote Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 E Creosote Drive have?
Some of 605 E Creosote Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 E Creosote Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 E Creosote Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 E Creosote Drive pet-friendly?
No, 605 E Creosote Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 605 E Creosote Drive offer parking?
Yes, 605 E Creosote Drive offers parking.
Does 605 E Creosote Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 E Creosote Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 E Creosote Drive have a pool?
No, 605 E Creosote Drive does not have a pool.
Does 605 E Creosote Drive have accessible units?
No, 605 E Creosote Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 605 E Creosote Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 E Creosote Drive has units with dishwashers.

