Phoenix, AZ
5812 N 14TH Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

5812 N 14TH Avenue

5812 North 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5812 North 14th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Sunview Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL contemporary ranch-style home for lease in CenPho neighborhood. Well cared for and move-in ready! New roof, large irrigated lot, mature landscaping, covered back patio, RV gate, 2-car garage, PLUS add'l free-standing garage in backyard. 3 bed/2 bath, open floor plan, maple cabinets in kitchen, granite-tile counters. Gorgeous wood beam ceiling, large picture windows and stone fireplace. Tile flooring throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, W/D hook-up, LOTS of storage inside and out, inviting front patio, GREAT neighborhood. Tenants to verify all facts and figures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 N 14TH Avenue have any available units?
5812 N 14TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5812 N 14TH Avenue have?
Some of 5812 N 14TH Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 N 14TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5812 N 14TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 N 14TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5812 N 14TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5812 N 14TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5812 N 14TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 5812 N 14TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5812 N 14TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 N 14TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 5812 N 14TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5812 N 14TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5812 N 14TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 N 14TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5812 N 14TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

