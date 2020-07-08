5812 N 14TH Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL contemporary ranch-style home for lease in CenPho neighborhood. Well cared for and move-in ready! New roof, large irrigated lot, mature landscaping, covered back patio, RV gate, 2-car garage, PLUS add'l free-standing garage in backyard. 3 bed/2 bath, open floor plan, maple cabinets in kitchen, granite-tile counters. Gorgeous wood beam ceiling, large picture windows and stone fireplace. Tile flooring throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, W/D hook-up, LOTS of storage inside and out, inviting front patio, GREAT neighborhood. Tenants to verify all facts and figures.