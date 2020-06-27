All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 12 2019 at 10:32 PM

5807 West Osborn Road

Location

5807 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home features an open floor plan, sleek tile floors, and cozy fireplace are just some of the amenities in this home. The kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops, wood cabinets, and comes fully equipped with an appliance package. The updated bedrooms and bathrooms are equally impressive. You will be able to enjoy the spacious backyard, which features an easy to maintain landscaping. This house located at 5807 W Osborn Rd.,in Phoenix, is ready for you to make it your next home! Apply today at www.msrenewal.com. *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5807 West Osborn Road have any available units?
5807 West Osborn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5807 West Osborn Road have?
Some of 5807 West Osborn Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5807 West Osborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
5807 West Osborn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 West Osborn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5807 West Osborn Road is pet friendly.
Does 5807 West Osborn Road offer parking?
No, 5807 West Osborn Road does not offer parking.
Does 5807 West Osborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5807 West Osborn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 West Osborn Road have a pool?
No, 5807 West Osborn Road does not have a pool.
Does 5807 West Osborn Road have accessible units?
No, 5807 West Osborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 West Osborn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5807 West Osborn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
