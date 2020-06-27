5807 West Osborn Road

Amenities

This home features an open floor plan, sleek tile floors, and cozy fireplace are just some of the amenities in this home. The kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops, wood cabinets, and comes fully equipped with an appliance package. The updated bedrooms and bathrooms are equally impressive. You will be able to enjoy the spacious backyard, which features an easy to maintain landscaping. This house located at 5807 W Osborn Rd.,in Phoenix, is ready for you to make it your next home! Apply today at www.msrenewal.com. *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.