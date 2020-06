Amenities

This charming ranch home is located in the heart of Arcadia. 3 bedroom 2 bath with great views of Camelback and tons of potential. Wood flooring in the living areas and master bedroom. Stainless steel appliances and Wolf range. Family room with wood burning fireplace, plantation shutters throughout. Gorgeously landscaped, move in ready for the budding family or single person who want to enjoy all Arcadia has to offer at a great price.