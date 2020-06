Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful RENTAL opportunity in Copper Leaf. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, with the option to make the downstairs den a bedroom! Many upgrades including, hardwood floors, tile in bathrooms and living room. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded staggered cabinets, black appliances. Both living room and great room. Master suite with full bath. This is an end unit and borders common area. Come see & apply today!